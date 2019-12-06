Dine with furry friends this weekend at Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better’s ‘paw-some’ Christmas brunch

Christmas is for everyone, pets included, so why not spend this Christmas celebrating with a bunch of furry and loving animals from MDDB. — Picture from Pexels.com.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — Christmas is all about spreading love, joy and happiness and the spirit of togetherness.

This weekend, Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) will be hosting a special Christmas brunch for humans and furry friends alike to rejoice in the holiday season and show gratitude to their selfless supporters.

The Christmas Pawty and Calendar Launch brunch will take place this Sunday, December 8 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at The Square, Jaya One in Petaling Jaya.

In conjunction with the season of gratitude and giving thanks, MDDB hopes that all their generous donors and benefactors can come over to share a meal with them and the very grateful pets too!

“We really hope that everyone can come and join us this weekend to celebrate Christmas with us and the pets,” MDDB founder Wani Muthiah told Malay Mail.

“Our NGO runs on a big scale and we would not still be here if it wasn’t for the support of our donors,

“We get so much help from external donors because corporates and conglomerates usually only fund conservation efforts for endangered animals like orangutan’s, but not for pets.”

Wani added that running the canine welfare initiative is no easy feat, as costs to keep the organisation running are extremely high due to the sheer number of animals they have under their care.

To reduce reliance on donors, MDDB plans to sell their new 2020 calendar which is filled with graphic illustrations of their pets, like Sweetie the Wonder Doggo. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB).

“We need around RM40,000 to RM50,000 each month to stay afloat, because many of our pets are disabled and vet fees are very high.”

“We’ve been surviving off help of donors for a long time now and we just want to find a way to repay them for what they have done, which is why we’re having this event.”

And what better way to show gratitude than to invite donors, and members of the public as well, to dine and celebrate with their fluffy beneficiaries.

MDDB’s founders have put together a simple halal meal, for both humans and the animals, which include dishes like meatloaf, pasta, chicken breast and even vegan/vegetarian meals too.

That’s not all that MDDB has in store as they plan to use this opportunity to fund their future caretaking costs by selling some of their exclusive merchandise.

“We don’t want to always be reliant on donors, so we plan to sell some of our 2020 merchandise like calendars and T-shirt’s to help collect funds,” said Wani.

The ‘Pawvengers’ are sure to bring a smile to your face every time you look at the calendar, just like cute Meenu the Cybork here. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB).

MDDB is also taking a slightly different spin in their calendar this year, focusing on promoting the beauty and strength of disabled pets by employing the use of superhero graphics to their photos.

Each pet is turned into a superhero in their own special graphical creations like Sweetie the Wonder Doggo, Cherrie the Water Lily and Meenu the Cybork, as MDDB aims to shine light on these disabled pets with the slogan All special dogs are superheroes.

So if you’re interested to help out a good cause, or simply want to spend an afternoon eating and playing with these lovely animals, head on down to Jaya One this Sunday.

For more information about MDDB’s Christmas Pawty and Calendar launch surf over to https://www.facebook.com/MalaysianDogsDeserveBetter/.