'Hulk and teddy bear': Family inspiration for Malaysian designer to share loving drawings of life

Julia is very much the centre of the family and Megat's art, carefully inspecting his work. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Having a child is definitely a life-changing experience that lasts a lifetime.

In Megat Harris Megat Hisham's case, he has drawn from his experiences as a father and created a series of illustrations called “Harry Jules and Fudge.”

The name refers to Megat Harris, his wife and daughter Julia and the drawings allow him to share intimate family moments in a digitally illustrated and hilariously resonating manner.

Damsel in Distress Comic — Image via Instagram/harrisiris

Those who have seen the drawing can certainly relate to the bond parents have with their children.

He said he draws his work on paper first and then digitises it.

“People have commented saying 'We’ve had the same experience!' and things like that do my art justice,” he said.

Megat and Farh got married in 2014. — Picture via Instagram/harrisiris

Megat Harris admits that while he grew up in an artistic family, he found his art never had a clear sense of a story.

Until his daughter came along.

“I drew comics before having a family, but they lacked a story. With our daughter, she provides that story.”

Damsel in Distress Comic — Image via Instagram/harrisiris

He started sharing his art on Instagram in 2014 and started a family in 2016.

Julia has been a star in his art since birth.

At just two months old she was already starring in her own DIY Projects, one featuring her “rendition” of Kiss' I’m going To Cry All Night Long.

The bond between father and daughter is apparent as Julia continuously "supervises" her father while he works.

Jule's DIY photo-shoot resulted in this hilarious artostic adition to set the scene. — Image via Instagram/harrisiris

“My Dad is good” Julia exclaimed at one point during the Malay Mail interview.

Megat Harris who works as an animator designer, whilst also taking commission works via his Instagram, hopes to eventually focus on his comics.

“When I was young, I always thought I’d be a doctor — but I guess not,” Megat laughed

“I didn’t share my work just to get likes. I just wanted the world to see my family.”

Megat credits his family for being his story behind the art. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

He said that while he did not have a favourite family illustration, one good one was of him being the Incredible Hulk that turns into a teddy bear when his daughter becomes sad.

Another is about his experience is waiting for the elevator and there is no one else around.

“The minute the lift opens, suddenly there are all these people — able bodied people — and I can’t get in the lift because it is full.

“So, I find that a lot of parents experience this. That comic related to quite a lot of people.”

You can see Megat Harris and his family’s adorable adventures via @harrisiris on Instagram.