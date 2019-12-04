Cher launches her new fragrance campaign

A file picture of US singer and actress Cher. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 — Cher is celebrating her recent fragrance launch with a new campaign.

The star has stepped in front of the camera to model for new campaign images for her “Cher Eau de Couture” scent, which went on sale last month in partnership with Scent Beauty.

Shot by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, the campaign sees the singer posing in a sultry black outfit with corset detailing, besides the image of her perfume.

“For me a great perfume triggers excitement, emotion and memories,” the 73-year-old singer said in a statement. “When I wear Cher Eau de Couture, I feel sexy, warm and ready for anything. The process of creating my own fragrance was very personal. Now that it’s completed, I hand it out to the universe, and I know everyone who wears it will create their own excitement... and amazing memories.”

The fragrance, which comes in a round, minimalist bottle, features top notes of bergamot, clove and neroli, a heart of jasmine, rose and orange flower, and base notes of vetiver, sandalwood and vanilla orchid. It is the singer’s first perfume launch since 1987.

As always, Cher is bang on trend with her latest career move: celebrity fragrances are a major beauty trend right now, with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez among the famous faces building up their scent portfolios over recent years. — AFP-Relaxnews