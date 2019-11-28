Fashion Awards 2019: Sarah Burton to be honoured for her visionary spirit

Sarah Burton is to receive the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 Fashion Awards. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 28 — Yesterday, the British Fashion Council (BFC) announced the name of the designer who is to receive the Trailblazer Award at the next Fashion Awards ceremony, which is to be held on December 2 in the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Sarah Burton is destined to be honoured for her work as creative director at Alexander McQueen, which has been singled out for its visionary spirit and its championing of British know-how.

With only a few days left to run before the most anticipated annual award ceremony in the fashion calendar, the British Fashion Council has added to the long list of designers to be honoured for their impact on the industry.

British designer Sarah Burton has been selected for the Trailblazer Award, which recognises pioneers of innovation in the field.

The British Fashion Council explains that Burton was chosen for the creative and visionary spirit of her work for Alexander McQueen, and also for her ability to showcase British know-how.

The BFC also singled out her “narrative approach” to the Alexander McQueen 2020 spring-summer runway show, which was held in September in Paris.

Burton will follow in the footsteps of Kim Jones, who received the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Fashion Awards.

In only a few days we will see who else has been recognised in this year's harvest of fashion accolades. In the running for the “Brand of the Year” prize are Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Jacquemus, Loewe, and Prada, while Adesuwa Aighewi, Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber, and Winnie Harlow are in competition for “Model of the Year.” — AFP-Relaxnews