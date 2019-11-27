Runners called out for vandalism during Urbanscapes, return to scrub walls clean

The vandalism occurred during the final Neon Waves run on November 24. — Screengrab from Twitter/lamkanahraf

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — The Brand New Waves running crew has apologised after one of their affiliates was filmed spray painting a wall in Medan Pasar during the Urbanscapes festival.

Twitter user @lamkanahraf had shared a video screengrab of a member of the group tagging the walls with graffiti, originally posted on Instagram and tagged Brand New Waves captain Adam Nizam, expressing his disappointment at the irony of people vandalising the city’s architecture during an arts festival.

“The shops at Medan Pasar were built in the early 1900s. Sad to see it being defaced openly like that.

“It is bad enough for there to be all those stickers and the general state of the area being deplorable,” he wrote.

An Urbanscapes representative later responded to the tweet and stated that they would be contacting the culprits for a clean-up.

Hi! On behalf of the fest, we never approved of this and it was done without our knowledge. Will be telling them off about this and if can clean it. 🙏🏻 — 👽 (@imnsrhh) November 26, 2019

Adam then shared two videos on Twitter showing Brand New Waves members returning to the site yesterday night to scrub the walls clean.

“In the excitement of celebrating the last Neon Waves run, we made a mistake. We had no ill intention.

“But seeing as it has been brought to our attention, we acknowledge and deeply regret our error in judgement,” he said.

Tonight, we returned to the site to clean the tagged walls. Tomorrow, we will repaint the walls to restore its original state. pic.twitter.com/sIeojCG8OK — tony unplugged (@thatfaketony) November 26, 2019

In addition to the clean-up, Adam said they will be returning once more to give the walls a fresh coat of paint and restore it to its original condition.