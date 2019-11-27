McDonald’s Malaysia contributes RM540,000 to the needy in Kelantan

McDonald’s managing director and local operating partner Azmir Jaafar (centre) with Kelantan State Youth, Sports and NGO Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat and state assembly speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub. — Picture courtesy of McDonald’s Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — McDonald’s Malaysia announced a total contribution of RM545,000 through the McDonald’s Community Programme for the state of Kelantan in staying true to its core values of giving back to the communities it operates in.

The presentation of the contribution through the community programme was held at the McDonald’s Pasir Pekan Drive-Thru, the latest outlet by the company in the state of Kelantan.

Various other initiatives were also introduced through the programme to help the underprivileged community in the state.

Among the initiatives announced include McDonald’s business zakat contribution and the appointment of youths from underprivileged families to participate in McDonald’s NDTS (National Dual Training System) training programme.

The day also saw the presentation of “Back-to-School” packs to primary school children from urban poor and underprivileged families.

McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Azmir Jaafar pledged the company’s support for the needy and said they are committed to helping the underprivileged communities nationwide as it is a core value of McDonald’s Malaysia.

“The strong support received from various parties have enabled us to continue carrying out these community initiatives, and in turn alleviate the burden of the underprivileged community.”

Azmir said he hoped that the opening of the latest restaurant in Kelantan would further boost the state’s economy, especially through job opportunities and talent development involving the local community.

“We believe that positive business growth will provide us with more opportunities to continuously contribute to the well-being of the community as a whole,” added Azmir who is also Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia (RMHC Malaysia) president.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob welcomed such meaningful collaborations between corporations and the state government for the well-being of the community.

“The Community Programme carried out by McDonald’s Malaysia is seen as a vehicle to shape the economic and social harmony in Kelantan.

“We place a lot of emphasis on the needs of the rakyat to ensure the progress of the state, especially as it is also one of the many steps being taken to lift the rakyat out of poverty,” added Ahmad.