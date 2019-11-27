Hope at the heart of Bvlgari and Save the Children's anniversary campaign

Eva Green poses for the #GiveHope by Bvlgari and Save the Children campaign. — Picture courtesy of Rankin via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 27 — Bvlgari and Save the Children are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their partnership with the #GiveHope campaign, which has brought together a myriad of stars including Eva Green, Lily Aldridge, Alicia Vikander, Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Fassbender. With the expression of a message of hope, the campaign aims to support a non-profit organisation, which defends the rights of children around the world.

For a decade, jewellery house Bvlgari and the Save the Children fund have worked hand in hand to help children in need around the globe. The philanthropic partnership has featured in a number of campaigns, and most importantly led to the creation of a collection of jewellery pieces, whose sale price includes a percentage that will bring hope to young lives.

In honour of the 10-year anniversary of this partnership, Bvlgari and Save the Children have launched a major campaign christened #GiveHope. Several internationally renowned celebrities have agreed to pose for photographer Rankin, who also featured in the shoot. They included among others: Lily Aldridge, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Lady Kitty Spencer, Laura Harrier, Eva Green, Kristina Bazan, Paolo Stella, Evangelie Smyrniotaki, Mario Casas and Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.

Many of the images spotlighted the latest creation for the Bvlgari and Save the Children collection, a solid-silver and onyx pendant which retails for €750 or RM3,450 (of which €75 will fund charity work).

Since its inception, the Bvlgari x Save the Children collection has generated €80 million, which have enabled Save the Children to improve the lives of two million children, points out the Italian jewellery house. The funds harvested by the collaboration have notably been used to finance education, health, and youth empowerment programmes. — AFP-Relaxnews