You can stay in an ‘Elf’-inspired hotel suite in New York

The Elf suite at The Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York. — Picture courtesy of Club Wyndham Midtown 45

NEW YORK, Nov 23 — It’s a hotel suite that Buddy the Elf would approve. Inspired by the classic holiday film Elf with Will Ferrell, the Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City has decked the halls of one of its suites in over-the-top Christmas cheer—no Scrooges allowed.

Every inch of the special holiday suite screams Christmas, from the paper snowflakes, garlands and popcorn suspended from the ceiling, to the gift-wrapped wall covered in ribbons and wrapping paper.

The fridge and pantry are stocked with the four basic food groups in every elf’s diet — candy, candy canes, candy corn and maple syrup — and the suite is stocked with Buddy’s favourite toys including Etch a Sketch, toy trains and Lego.

The Elf suite is available to book starting November 25 for stays beginning December 2. Rates start at US$399 (RM1,667) a night.