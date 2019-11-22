Up or down: Video of two men fighting over plane's window shade goes viral (VIDEO)

The passenger behind continuously reaches forward and opens the window, as the front passenger intervenes. — Image from Passenger Shaming Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 – A video has appeared online of two men fighting over the window shade during a flight.

The Instagram page “Passengershaming” posted the video three days ago and it has been viewed more than 460,000 times.

The two-minute-plus video features two men who have window seats.

One of the men reaches forward to close the window shade of the man seated in front of him.

Passenger Shaming reports that the plane was descending which required window shades to be open.

An exchange of words and the almost comedic actions of both men pulling the shade up and down ensued.

“It's too bright,” said one man to which the other man said: “Leave it open.”

The heated scuffle continued even when an Air Hostess tried to intervene. — Image from Passenger Shaming Instagram

The squabble escalated resulting in a flight attendant intervening in the heated debate.

At one stage the second passenger even claims assault when the first passenger reclines his chair and knocks the man’s hand away from the window.

Some who commented on the video said the man seated behind was wrong while other had a simple solution.

“Have them switch seats.”