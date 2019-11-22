This field of studies is pretty much one of coolest to sign up for

Biomedical Science students at Clinical Skills Suite demonstrating the ECG testing. — Picture courtesy of Taylor’s College

PETALING JAYA, Nov 22 — Biosciences is barely scratching the surface but here are a few awesome things invented by folks in the industry to help mankind!

Biosciences is one of the few courses in the world that allows a person to feel as close as they can to being a superhero.

Think about it.

This is the branch of science that has produced generations of individuals who have helped find cures for diseases, furthered understanding of genetics, created more sustainable ways to go about our lives and so much more.

So as a tribute to this groundbreaking field, here are 4 amazing things that biosciences has achieved in the last century. Biotechnology students at Plant Tissue Culture Lab doing culture observation. — Picture courtesy of Taylor’s college

The modern day Sherlock Holmes

No CSI episode is complete without a fingerprint scanning scene or seeing one of the actors wearing a cool looking white coat lab.

But did you know that this super helpful tool was discovered in 1984 by Alec Jeffreys, a British molecular biologist?

Ever since then, DNA fingerprinting has been used widely in crime cases to find the right wrongdoers!

(Eco-friendly) trend setters

Becoming a biotechnologist gives you the power of predicting and changing the course of the future.

While everyone’s going on about becoming more environmentally friendly today, scientists in the field of biosciences have been discovering and creating eco-friendly methods like inventing buses that use hydrogen instead.

Making it double & cooler

Changing the original structure of cells and inventing a whole new breed of things – no we’re not talking about some sci-fi movie, we’re talking about the real life.

The study of biosciences has helped clone sheep, fight diseases off by creating vaccines and manipulating cells.

Keeping it fresh

Another achievement unlocked thanks to biosciences includes creating better food, healthier and most importantly more food!

One of the most important ingredients in everyone’s favourite in pizza is tomato and guess who found out a way to make sure that tomatoes last longer? Yeap, you guessed it right — food scientist!

Food Science students at the lab performing ‘freeze drying’. — Picture courtesy of Taylor’s College

