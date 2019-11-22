Kendall + Kylie teams up with Ashley Stewart for inclusively-sized holiday fashion

Ashley Stewart partners with Kendall + Kylie for debut Curvy collection. — Picture from Ashley Stewart via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 — Kendall and Kylie Jenner are celebrating curves with their first plus-size clothing collection.

The sisters’ Kendall + Kylie fashion brand has unveiled an inclusively-sized series for the lifestyle label Ashley Stewart, kicking off with a Holiday 2019 collection. Two further product drops are scheduled for 2020.

The debut Ashley Stewart X Kendall + Kylie collection — which is now available on AshleyStewart.com — spans tops, bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits, jackets and accessories, all of which will be available to purchase in sizes 10-24.

“Ashley Stewart’s core mission has always been to advocate for women, which includes providing her with equal access to the fashion styles they love, so we’re proud to be the brand to launch Kendall + Kylie’s first ever inclusively sized collection to the Ashley Stewart family and our ever expanding community base,” said James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart, in a statement.

Supermodel Kendall and makeup entrepreneur Kylie first got into the fashion game in 2012, when they launched a debut collection for Pacsun. Today, their Kendall + Kylie line is stocked in more than 1,200 stores worldwide and online, with partners including Selfridges, Nordstrom and Revolve. — AFP-Relaxnews