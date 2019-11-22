Beyond treatment: Malaysian breast cancer survivor becomes advocate to help those battling the illness

Breast cancer survivor Joyce Ku is among the Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation’s advocates to help those wrestling with cancer. — Picture by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — When mother of two Joyce Ku discovered a lump in her breast back in 2010, she immediately booked a mammogram.

Although the medical examination led to her diagnosis with breast cancer, the good news for Ku was that she had caught it at an early stage, and there was still hope for recovery.

Following 25 sessions of radiation therapy and a lumpectomy surgery, Ku managed to get through the dark episode and quickly return to her normal daily routine.

But that marked a new beginning for Ku — her advocacy for breast cancer.

Over the past nine years, the now 55-year-old cancer survivor has been voluntarily helping out with Malaysia’s Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation to raise awareness about early detection and also provide support to patients wrestling with breast cancer.

Ku recently participated in the foundation’s inaugural Train-the-Trainers programme to equip herself with knowledge on medical solutions on how to support and sustain the physical and emotional health of cancer survivors.

Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation founder and chairman Datuk Dr M. Devanand (centre) with some of the participants of Train-the-Trainers programme. — Picture courtesy of Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation

“A total of 50 leaders from every state joined the training programme to equip themselves with the right knowledge and go back to their respective centre to help out other women,” she said.

With hand-on activities to practise the input received, the participants gained a holistic training experience.

Ku also takes part in wellness camps with education and therapy being the centre of the patient’s lives.

Despite having a full-time job as property agent for expatriates, she acts as an educator in the nitty-gritty details of cancer — beyond that of medicine.

She strongly believes that open discussion and sharing sessions with women in similar situations will give them assurance that they are not alone.

From caregiver to patient

Ku is no stranger to cancer.

Her mother battled breast cancer 10 years prior to her own diagnosis.

Ku was a carer for her mother and saw cancer at every aspect through her mother.

Because of that, she took it upon herself to have frequent mammograms along with monthly breast self-examination, and knew what to look for in her own potential risk of cancer.

Nine years ago, Ku was doing a self-check and noticed a lump in her left breast.

The key to recovery for Joyce Ku was early detection. — Picture by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

She knew she needed a medical screening and booked herself a mammogram examination, where she was faced with the bad news.

Upon discovery of the cyst, doctors told her there was a 99 per cent chance it was cancer.

“When the doctor told me the news, surprisingly I didn’t cry or feel upset. I just asked what the next step is,” she recalled

“First thing I thought of was my daughters. I needed to survive, see them graduate and get married.”

That motivation gave Ku the much needed urge to get through her treatment process with a positive mind.

Fortunately, Ku caught her cancer between the stages of one and two, where the cancer was beginning to settle into nearby tissues, lymph and other parts of the body.

This early detection gave Ku the fighting chance against cancer.

She gives credit to her faith in the ability to push through the dark time of cancer.

“Spiritually helped and an opportunity to experience and share my experience with others. With survivors to face this cancer,” she said.

One week after her operation she was back at work.

Ku agreed that fear played a major role whether women decided to go for cancer screening, and she advised her peers to do monthly breast self-examinations for possible lumps, distortions or swelling.

According to the Malaysian National Cancer Registry Report 2007-2011, breast cancer accounted for 32.1 per cent of all female cancers, with an overall lifetime risk of one in 30.

The report also stated that breast cancer occurred more frequently in Malaysia compared to Thailand and China, but less frequently in Singapore.

Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation was set up in February 2012 by consultant breast and endocrine surgeon Datuk Dr M. Devanand as a Labuan Charitable Foundation in a bid to fight breast cancer in the country.

The goal was to empower all women with sufficient knowledge and education on breast health care and preventive measures, advocating regular breast screening for early detection of cancer providing information of the various treatment options and making available supportive care as a strive towards a better life.

* CLAIRE ROBERTS contributed to this report