Rachel Zoe launches holiday collection for kids with Janie and Jack

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — Janie and Jack partners with designer and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe to launch holiday party collection that gives back

Fashion designer and stylist Rachel Zoe is getting festive with the childrenswear brand Janie and Jack.

The duo have teamed up to launch the first installment of a two-part “Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack” collaboration, beginning with the “Holiday Party Collection”. A second series, featuring resort wear for winter family getaways, is slated for release on December 3.

Featuring glamorous outfits for both girls and boys, the 38-piece collection spans lurex maxi dresses, metallic cheetah pant suits and velveteen and wool tuxedos. Statement accessories include a metallic turban, a faux fur wristlet and a dapper fedora. The line comes in sizes 12-18 months to 12 years, and 100 per cent of the net sales proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organisation Baby2Baby, which provides necessities for children living in poverty.

“I have always wished to bring my design and glamour to children’s wear,” said mother-of-two Zoe in a statement. “This collection includes all my favorite design elements with metallics, sparkle and luxurious fabrics that are easily wearable for the most active little ones.”

Children’s style is something Zoe has invested significant time in recently — earlier this year she teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen on a line of interior accessories for kids’ and teens’ bedrooms. — AFP-Relaxnews