Helpful Malaysians come to the rescue of a victim of a double parked car

Teamwork is everything for this group of men helping move the inconsiderately double parked car. — Facebook/ We are Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The next time you find your car being blocked by an inconsiderate motorist, fret not.

Everything can be solved with the help of your fellow Malaysians — and a couple of low profile car jacks, as proven in a video believed to be shot in Bangi, Selangor.

In the grainy video lasting more than seven minutes posted on the We Are Malaysians Facebook page, a Perodua MyVi was blocked by a double parked Toyota Wish.

Two men with the low profile jacks appeared and after a little effort back and forth, the offending vehicle was successfully moved with the teamwork of eight men.

As the MyVi was leaving the parking lot, the driver gave the men appreciative honks.

The video has so far garnered 2,200 reactions with many praising the men who assisted the owner of the MyVi driver.

Some were harsher on the Toyota suggesting that the window of the car should have been broken to release the handbrake to move the vehicle.