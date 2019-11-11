One SUV fits all: Why the Mazda CX-8 represents a Malaysian family-sized dream

Mazda’s new CX-8 was built not only to have a powerful presence on the road, but also to cater to growing families. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 — Sleek, elegant and perfect for the whole family. It’s not every day that you find a car that combines all these factors into one, but that’s exactly what Mazda has done with the new Mazda CX-8.

The new CX-8, which is specifically designed to cater to large families, sits between the CX-5 and CX-9 on the sizing scale and is available in four different models with two engine variants, being the 2.5-litre (2WD) and 2.2-litre (AWD).

Largely considered as the “big brother” of the CX-5, the CX-8 offers more space and greater comfort than its counterpart, while embracing the same Japanese philosophy of “less is more” in its design.

Designed to look both timeless and edgy, with a beautiful premium feel, the CX-8 is made with the focus on proportions, form and fine details to create a strong, matured and dignified road presence.

Although it is a three-row SUV, the CX-8 is not as big and bulky as some of its competitors. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

Now, coupled with its elegant and stylish design, the CX-8 also introduces a new family-oriented feature with the inclusion of a three-row seating option — perfect for the whole family.

The CX-8 comes with both a 7-seater configuration (2-3-2) for the 2.5-litre base variant and a 6-seater configuration for the other three variants.

The SUV will be on the market in four different variants, three of which will be powered by the 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G engine and one by the 2.2-litre SkyActiv-G turbo-diesel engine.

Comfort and luxury

When it comes to comfort and luxury, Mazda has spared no expense with the CX-8 as it employs new state-of-the-art features to give its passengers a truly smooth and easy drive.

The interior of the car is heavily influenced by a human-centric philosophy which incorporates many features that allow each occupant, of any size, to sit comfortably and adopt a natural posture.

The seats of the car come in black fabric and leather (high variants), and apply an ergonomic “S” shape to support the occupants’ spine, maximising comfort, especially during long drives.

The seats in the second and third rows can also be put down to allow for extra boot space. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

All three rows of seats also have very spacious legroom, making it easier to find a natural and comfortable seating position, with the third row of seats even being able to accommodate a person who is 170 centimetres tall.

The rear doors of the CX-8 have also been adjusted to open up to an 80° angle, making it easier to exit from the third row, and also when loading or unloading items, like a child seat.

The interior also boasts a sophisticated look with an easily controllable infotainment and air-conditioning system, which is accentuated by the leather-wrapped steering wheel, dashboard and Ayous wood panels.

If you have a baby in the family, the new rear door will definitely make your life much easier as you load and unload the child car seat with relative ease. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

Apart from that, Mazda has also made strides when it comes to soundproofing in the CX-8, to create a quieter cabin environment that allows occupants to engage in conversations with relative ease.

Mazda went the extra mile to reduce road and wind noise in the cabin and even applied vibration-dampening materials to the rear fenders to suppress noise in the third row so that occupants in that row don’t have to shout to be heard.

Performance and safety

Unlike most of Mazda’s competitors in this vehicle category, the CX-8 also comes with a host of high-tech features and components, which not only aid the driver but also the vehicle’s overall performance.

The SUV comes with Mazda’s trademark SkyActiv-G engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift mode, which provides more power output, with decreased fuel consumption.

While the CX-8 does pack a punch on the road, being a car made for families, safety is also a top priority as the car comes with a full set of features which include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, emergency brake assist, an impact-absorbing bonnet and ABS among others.

Mazda’s i-ACTIVSENSE safety features are so advanced that a holographic image will pop up in the driver’s line of vision, showing the driver how fast the vehicle is going and even if they are veering into another lane. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

Apart from the base 7-seater variant, the CX-8’s come with Mazda’s flagship i-ACTIVSENSE safety technology features, which include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, driver attention alert and lane departure warning.

These features alert the driver when other vehicles or objects are getting too close and if the car is veering into another lane without the driver realising.

The car will also automatically pull the steering wheel, softly, when the driver switches lanes without using the signal indicator.

The blind-spot monitoring system is also a handy feature as LED lights on the top corner of the side view mirrors will illuminate when another vehicle is in the driver’s blind-spot.

The CX-8 is also equipped with a 360° camera and display system that will make it so much easier for the driver when parking the car.

All in all, the CX-8 really is the perfect family car, as it combines its luxurious looks with consumer-friendly features that benefit the whole family.

On top of that, the CX-8 is also locally assembled at the Mazda Kulim Plant in Kedah, which will make it much more affordable.

