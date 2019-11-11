Get ahead of the season and shop for your favourite Louis Vuitton items online now

Check out Louis Vuitton's e-commerce portal for a bit of early Christmas shopping.

KUALA LUMPUR, NOV 11 — Today is probably the biggest one-day sale of the year... and while you are surfing the internet for all sorts of special promotions, you may want to click on over to Louis Vuitton’s e-commerce portal for a bit of early Christmas shopping.

There are selections for both women and men which will be updated regularly throughout the season.

The luxury brand launched their Malaysian e-commerce portal in October to the delight of fans who don’t live where there is a physical store.

While the fashion-forward in Kuala Lumpur are looking forward to its new store in KLCC — yes, they are moving to a new space within the mall — the rest of us can treat ourselves or our loved ones whenever and wherever.

Louis Vuitton’s Vivienne Holiday Collection which features the brand’s whimsical mascot is especially tempting.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!