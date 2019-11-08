More details emerge about Kesha’s forthcoming makeup brand

Kesha arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — American singer-songwriter Kesha, who has made a major musical comeback with her single Raising Hell, released at the end of October, is launching her own cosmetics brand, Kesha Rose Beauty, as Refinery29 recently revealed.

The good news keeps getting better for Kesha fans. Not only can they enjoy the US artist’s latest single, Raising Hell, while waiting for the release of her new album, but soon they will be able to buy products from Kesha’s very own makeup line. Christened Kesha Rose Beauty, the new brand is expected to be officially launched in the coming weeks.

Inspired by nature, the intense colours of this first collection can be seen in the video for Raising Hell, in which Kesha takes on the role of an evangelical preacher and battered wife. The American’s makeup was completely done with products from her own beauty line.

According to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), the new brand’s main products will be an eyeshadow palette, two waterproof liquid eyeliners, and a lip set that includes a lipstick and a gloss. The specialist website further reports that formulas for the brand, which will be available online from www.hipdot.com as early as December 3, will be cruelty-free and vegan.

It is hard to keep count of the numerous singers, actresses and models who have launched their own beauty brands. Lady Gaga, Millie Bobby Brown and Kylie Minogue have all unveiled cosmetics lines, Hilary Duff has presented a capsule in collaboration with Nudestix, and Ciara has announced that she too will soon be seeking to take her share of this highly coveted market.

Kesha’s next album High Road is due for release in January 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews