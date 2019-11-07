TOMS strikes back with second ‘Star Wars’ collection

Models from the latest TOMS x Star Wars collaboration are available in stores and online. — Picture courtesy of TOMS x Star Wars via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 7 — In response to the success of the first collection launched this summer, TOMS and Star Wars have joined forces for a second capsule of sneakers styled to represent the saga’s legendary characters. Models for men, women and children are available from stores and www.toms.com.

Not only does TOMS help people around the world with its “One for One” programme, which donates a pair of shoes or glasses to a needy child for every pair purchased, but now the brand has come up with a plan to comfort Star Wars fans whiling away the time until the long awaited release of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, which is due out in the US on December 20. Offering footwear from a “galaxy far, far away”, TOMS has launched a second Star Wars collection with, among others, models representing R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, and Princesse Leia.

As for the details: The capsule comprises a pair of high-top sneakers inspired by Luke Skywalker’s helmet, adult size water-resistant high-tops that recall Princesse Leia’s jumpsuit, and Yoda, Princess Leia, and R2-D2 slip-ons for children.

The classic capsule is available at prices that range from US$39.95 (RM165.62) for kids and US$69.95 for adults. — AFP-Relaxnews