Kate Moss features among the muses for Coach's end-of-year campaign

Coach presents its end-of-year campaign with Kate Moss. ― Picture by Juergen Teller via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 6 ― New York brand Coach is set to celebrate end-of-year festivities with a campaign that spotlights optimism and sharing and which will notably feature internationally renowned top model Kate Moss.

With Christmas fast approaching, ready-to-wear brands are progressively deploying campaigns to present their dazzling collections and celebrate the festive season. And now Coach has pulled out the stops, enrolling Kate Moss to host a party for its latest communication to highlight joy and sharing at the end of the year.

Kate Moss is joined by a widely diverse gallery of celebrities from different universes, such as actress Yara Shahidi, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, model Fernanda Ly, and actor Miles Heizer. Shot by renowned photographer Juergen Teller in a typical New York Upper West Side brownstone, the “Wonder For All” campaign gives pride of place to the Horse and Carriage collection, which presents highly coloured versions of Coach's iconic motif on a range of leather and ready-to-wear pieces.

The campaign is completed by a series of videos by Bunny Kinney, featuring such personalities as Spike and Tonya Lee, Camila Morrone, Bob the Drag Queen, and Ben Sinclair. ― AFP-Relaxnews