UK woman quits job to eat takeaways on YouTube, gorging 5,500 calories a meal (VIDEO)

Charna Rowley aspires to become a YouTube star by scoffing over 5,000 calories a meal for the camera. — Picture via YouTube/Charnation

KUALA LUMPUR, November 5 – A 22-year-old woman from London has quit her job as an admin in a bid to become a “Mukbang” star on YouTube — making videos of herself eating large amounts of calories at a time.

Charna Rowley waved goodbye to her full-time job last year to pursue her own online eating show twice a week.

The aspiring vlogger films herself gorging around 5,500 calories per meal for her viewers, and she eats anything her online fans request — from a Chinese takeaway to McDonald’s.

Rowley told The Sun UK that she now has about 5,000 subscribers over all platforms.

“In one of my first videos I ate two large pizzas from Pizza Hut and two sides, meaning the calories were straight away in thousands.

“I've had requests for the UK typical takeaways, so that's why I've done videos buying from McDonald’s, Greggs and Pizza Hut.

“I'll make a minimum of two full length videos, lasting just under half an hour each, a week, which can cost over £100 (RM535),” she added.

Rowley also noted that she keeps her health in check by doing cardio at the gym three times a week, despite weighing 101kg.

To date, Rowley’s most popular video has garnered over 46,000 views with a typical Chinese takeaway on full display.

Moving forward, Daily Mail UK quoted her saying that she plans to grow her followers on social media, and her ultimate goal is to try the 10,000 calories challenge.

“I’ve just got to show how confident I am.

“I might get something stuck in my tooth or around my mouth but people love how funny I am,” she said.

Rowley admitted that she receives many negative comments, mostly about her physique.

“I have the negative ones, telling me how fat I am, how I could be really pretty if I try not to eat so much, but most of the time I just don’t answer.

“I enjoy it and it gives me confidence, and now that I can monetise my channel, it can become a full time career move,” she added.

Mukbang, live online broadcasts where hosts eats large amounts of food while interacting with their audience – has been a popular streaming content genre in South Korea since 2010.