Penang lorry driver wins RM9m in Da Ma Cai after betting same numbers for 3 years

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Persistence paid off for a lorry driver who won a massive fortune of RM9,076,242.80 in the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot on October 20.

The Penang resident had been betting the numbers “9025” and “2857” consistently for the past three years in the hopes of becoming an instant millionaire.

“I have been playing System Bet 3 on every draw for the past three years.

“The set of numbers are derived from my daughters’ car plate numbers,” he said in a press release.

The man added that he plans to use his newfound riches to purchase a house.

He is one of three Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot winners who became millionaires overnight since the Jackpot 1 prize pool crossed the RM30 million mark in August.

Lady Luck seems to be favouring Penang as all three winners originated from the island.

“Early September saw the Jackpot 1 won partially and the winners shared RM6,966,447,” said a Da Ma Cai spokesperson.

“Two weeks later, an interior designer from Penang became the sole Jackpot 1 winner, and he took home this year’s biggest Jackpot prize of RM24,023,703.

“Our big winnings record also shows that many of the Jackpot 2 winners were from the northern state.”