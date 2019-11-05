Maldives gets a new Marriott-branded luxury resort

The JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa features 60 villas that start at 2,520 square feet and come with private pools and decks. — AFP pic

MALE, Nov 5 — Travellers headed to the paradisiacal islands of the Maldives have another luxury resort to choose from, with the opening of the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.

About an hour away from the capital of Male by seaplane, the resort features 60 villas that start at 2,520 square feet and come with private pools and decks. Décor draws inspiration from the island's tropical surroundings and local Maldivian culture: thatched roofs are meant to evoke traditional Maldivian wooden fishing vessels called dhoni, while the slanted rooftops mimic the gesture of white herons dipping their heads into the water.

Well-being and mindfulness-focused activities are top of mind at the resort, with daily workout classes, yoga sessions, breathing exercises and spa amenities.

For water lovers, an on-site marine biologist is available to guide diving and snorkeling excursions and other water sports.

The JW Marriott Maldives Resort is the latest luxury hotel opening for the island country. It follows on the heels of the Baglioni Resort Maldives, the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and the SAii Lagoon Maldives. — AFP-Relaxnews