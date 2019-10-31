Puchong delivery man’s hard work and tenacity earns him a car from a Good Samaritan

Benny James with the car he gifted to Ganesh Murthi. — Image courtesy of Facebook/aimanxmanan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — What began as a viral post on a hardworking young man juggling delivery jobs, saw a happy turn of events with the 26-year-old gifted a car by a Good Samaritan.

Delivery rider Ganesh Murthi, now has a set of wheels to go about his daily routine to earn a living and fend for his family.

Ganesh's employer, Aiman Manan, posted the happy news on Facebook, revealing that he had been contacted by a friend last week whose former employer had wanted to help Ganesh.

“Benny James, who is seen in the photos, is the man who wanted to help Ganesh. Spoke to him last week over the phone and agreed to arrange a meet up between both of them today.

“We had early brunch, got to know each other when Benny finally brought us down to the car park.”

And it was then that Benny revealed the big surprise.

“Turns out that this generous man is giving Ganesh his biggest life gift (yet) which is a car, for Free!

“His reason is simple; to help Ganesh grow further in life and for him to do better with his delivery business," added the owner of Natura, a healthcare and supplements company.

In his post uploaded yesterday, Aiman related how Ganesh was “speechless, happy and overjoyed all at once.”

"I wish to thank Benny once again for being an angel he is, surprising Ganesh with a Deepavali that will be forever be etched in his mind."

Ganesh's story came to light a few weeks ago when Aiman uploaded a post on Facebook sharing Ganesh’s positive attitude and perseverance through his hardships, as he was astounded by the 26-year-old’s performance and conduct on the job.

Roping in Ganesh for Natura’s deliveries, Aiman kept his friends updated on the young man’s tenacity — and plans to buy a car to enable him to do more, which led to the happy surprise.

Aiman, who had first highlighted Ganesh’s story ended his post saying, “Malaysia is a beautiful country filled with amazing people.

“Don't let our differences divide us. Lets celebrate it even more. Only when we focus on the good, then we are able to see the wonders of life. Stay Blessed.”