Kourtney, Kim and Khloe pack triple punch for latest KKW Fragrance collection

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Sisters are doing it for themselves — or, at least, for KKW Fragrance.

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West has enlisted the help of her famous siblings Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian to launch her KKW Fragrance brand's new “Diamonds Collection.”

The collection, which launches on November 8, comprises a trio of 30ml scents presented in luxurious diamond-inspired bottles.

While Kim disclosed that her perfume is “fresh and floral,” Khloe describes hers as “a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night.”

Kourtney, meanwhile, has come up with a refreshing combination of golden berries, jasmine and vanilla.

“This collection is really special because it's the first fragrance collaboration I've done with Kourtney and Khloe for my line,” Kim explained via Instagram, where she has 150 million followers. “Each of the fragrances really capture us individually.”

“Working with my sisters for this collection was nostalgic,” Kourtney wrote on her own account. “Fragrance is so personal, so being able to create my own scent from start to finish was an exciting experience.”

Earlier this year, Kim teamed up with her younger sister Kylie Jenner to launch three 'Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance,' but the Diamond Collection marks the first time she has teamed up on a perfume series with Khloé and Kourtney.

However, the sisters are used to working together thanks to their long-running family TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as other business ventures including a fashion chain called Dash.

The KKW Fragrance “Diamond Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloe” will be available at the brand's website from November 8. Each 30ml bottle retails for US$40 (RM167), and a set of all three for US$110. — AFP-Relaxnews