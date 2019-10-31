John Galliano to stay on at Maison Margiela

John Galliano has renewed his contract with Paris-based Maison Margiela after five years as its creative director. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 31 — According to an exclusive report from WWD, Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano has renewed his contract with the Paris-based couture house, where he has been at the helm since 2014.

Maison Margiela's revenues have doubled since John Galliano's arrival as creative director in 2014, according to management. Sales of Maison Margiela accessories have jumped 60 per cent, thanks to a range of bags and sneakers.

The renewal of this fruitful collaboration was confirmed by the president of parent company OTB Renzo Rosso.

The duration and nature of the new contract have not yet been revealed, but is likely to span many years.

“I believed John was the only person who could take this house five years ago, and I am even more convinced of this today,” said Rosso in a statement. “And he is doing exactly what this maison always did at its best — disrupt, innovate and inspire.”

Galliano said: “I am super excited for this new chapter and grateful to Renzo for his belief in me and the vision for Maison Margiela.” — AFP-Relaxnews