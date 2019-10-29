Man’s simple gesture to cheer up girlfriend with his ‘food delivery’ wins over social media

The food package that @aliyahcassndra received from her boyfriend won him praise on Twitter. — Photo via Twitter/@aliyahcassndra

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A man’s effort to pick up his girlfriend’s mood has won him praise on social media.

@aliyahcassndra had tweeted that she was feeling down when her boyfriend surprised her with a package that consists of a burger, bubble milk tea and chocolates with a cute accompanying note.

The three shared images showing the contents of the package, which bore a card that spelt out ‘Syabeel’s little restaurant’ and noted the price of delivered goods to be “just your love”.

WEYHHH been feeling like shit AND LOOK WHAT HE DIDIDIDJDNSNSN I DONT DESERVE HIMM 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭👊🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/C5zbR7O68m — ｡* 𝒸𝒶𝓈𝓈𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇𝒶 *｡ (@aliyahcassndra) October 28, 2019

Many responded positively to the cutesy act with social media users gushing over the simple but meaningful gesture.

“WEYHHH been feeling like shit AND LOOK WHAT HE DIDIDIDJDNSNSN I DONT DESERVE HIMM,” she tweeted had.

Social media users like @ygirlatikah responded how moving the effort was saying, ““I wanna cry! so cute lah both of you,” while @ehziqah said when boys are in love, they are the most creative ones.

The tweet had since received more 1,500 Likes and retweeted over 800 times.