When a princess tweets about missing burger patty and ends up becoming a meme

The McDonald’s lover’s cheeseburger was missing a beef patty. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Oct 25 — A tweet by Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah on how her cheeseburger was missing a beef patty has resulted in the social media honour of becoming a meme.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s youngest daughter new nickname of “McJihan” is currently making its rounds on social media.

nanti sy buka kedai dan jual burger McJihan ! pic.twitter.com/0vBzL9fGOW — تنکو عزيزه محمود إسکندر (@cheminahsayang) October 24, 2019

Tengku Jihan too has been having a field day retweeting McJihan’s memes from imaginative Malaysians.

It all started when she tweeted about how her McDonald’s cheeseburger was missing a beef patty.

Instead of succumbing to ‘hangry’ outbursts, Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah decided to make a joke out of the situation.

“When you order a cheeseburger and you literally get just bread and cheese,” she tweeted earlier this week under the handle @jihanabdullah27.

The tweet was accompanied by a snapshot of her unintentional meatless cheeseburger from the popular fast food eatery.

Bila order cheeseburger pastu betul betul dapat cheese and roti je pic.twitter.com/ujJfJgnQSj — T P J (@jihanabdullah27) October 22, 2019

Her mother, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah then stepped in, asking Malaysians to calm down and that oversights do happen.

tolong jangan lah marah sangat kat McD .... bukan salah mereka.... dlm banyak2 tu adalah yg terkurang .... Jihan memang suka sangat makan McD .... setiap hari beli McD .... nama dia pun sy sudah tukar .... McJihan ! — تنکو عزيزه محمود إسکندر (@cheminahsayang) October 24, 2019

In her tweet, the Queen revealed that Tengku Jihan loves eating McDonald’s and would enjoy their offerings daily.

“She buys McD every day, I even changed her name to McJihan,” Tunku Azizah wrote, joining in on the fun.

Tengku Jihan’s posting has received more than 13,300 likes and 7,000 retweets.

It even prompted a response from McDonald’s Malaysia who wrote the princess an apology.

“Hello Jihan. We apologise for your experience at McDonald's. We have sent you a PM (private message) to understand the matter further,” the official Twitter handle for the fast food restaurant said.

The 17-year-old royal responded by saying she understood it was a small mistake and was still a fan of McDonald’s.

Hi its okay 👌🏻it was a harmless mistake and what I posted was just a joke. I still love Mcdonalds — T P J (@jihanabdullah27) October 24, 2019

The now-viral tweet saw a flood of comments by social media users that ranged from hilarious responses to suggestions such as free burgers for Malaysians for a week to make up for the mistake.

Tengku Jihan later on told the public to stop getting angry at McDonald’s.

“Even though they gave me just cheese and bread, I still finished it,” she wrote.