Shah Alam man’s ‘bumper’ surprise for wife’s birthday amuses motorists

Going the extra mile — a man's effort to get motorists to make his wife's birthday a little more special. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — A man in Shah Alam went the extra mile to get everyone to wish his wife happy birthday.

The man had pasted a piece of paper at the rear of his Perodua Bezza informing motorists that today was his wife’s 26th birthday.

“She is driving the car now. I request that you pray for good things for my wife that I very much love. As her husband, am very lucky to have her.

“Please honk twice and smile at her. You all are very sporting. Drive courteously. Yours truly, husband.”

The note, typed out in capital letters, was a source of delight among social media users, posted by @ojamoja on Twitter this morning.

Fuyoooo. Persoalannya suami korang ada macam niiiii takkkk?



Happy birthday pemandu Bezza kt Shah Alam! Suami awak sayang awak sangat!



Pic from @AtinaZainordin pic.twitter.com/C0AZOPo2lT — ojamoja (@ojamoja) October 24, 2019

Twitter user Dhanesh R. wrote the husband’s gesture was very touching and inspiring.

“Good idea,” he tweeted.

@sabhassan said she had been married for 11 years and never got such long wishes from her partner.

“The longest is just two lines on his ig.”

Others took playful jibes, with @KokoCat saying the font was so small that by the time he could read it, he would have crashed onto the back of the car while Zull Hellmiezan urged others thinking of carrying out such act to laminate the note.

“Guys if want to do this please laminate...it’s the rainy season.”