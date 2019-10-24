Dubai sweeps World Spa Awards

The world’s best spas and experiences have been announced for 2019. — istock.com/katleho Seisa pic via AFP-Relaxnews

DUBAI, Oct 24 — If the results of the World Spa Awards are anything to go by, Dubai is the world’s best destination for getting primped and pampered, as the glittering city of superlatives swept the awards.

At the fifth edition of the World Spa Awards, Dubai nabbed some of the top honours including best hotel spa and world’s best spa destination overall.

The gala event took place at the Armani Hotel Dubai, the first luxury property designed by fashion house Giorgio Armani, located in the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower. Its hotel spa Armani/Spa also took the award for world’s best hotel spa.

Winners are based on votes cast by industry professionals — travel executives, luxury buyers, tour operators and media — and consumers.

This year, the awards introduced a new tech-focused category with the best wellness app, which went to meditation app Headspace.

Olivia Newton-John was also honoured as a “Wellness Pioneer” for her contributions to the wellness industry and for “serving as a leading voice for complementary therapies.” She is also co-owner of Gaia Retreat and Spa in Byron Bay, Australia.

Here are some of the big winners: