333 kg of trash removed at Pantai Kelanang in volunteer clean up operation

Boost employees managed to clear 333kg of trash from the Pantai Kelanang beach, with the help of altruistic volunteers. — Picture courtesy of Boost

PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — Last weekend, e-wallet app Boost banded together with members of the public to collect garbage that had been littering the beach of Pantai Kelanang, Banting.

The Boost team joined forces with volunteers from the World Health Organisation Global Service Centre, as they collected and documented a total of 333 kilogrammes of trash.

Their day out at Pantai Kelanang was part of the company’s #CleanerMalaysia initiative, which is part of their “Boost My Malaysia” campaign.

The campaign focuses on instilling values such as “Cleaner,” “Kinder,” “Healthier,” “Fairer” and “Progressive” into the hearts of their fellow Malaysians, as building blocks for a better nation.

Boost employees woke up bright and early to clean trash like these annoying old fishnets from Pantai Kelanang. — Picture courtesy of Boost

“Boost My Malaysia” also gives Malaysians the opportunity to do their part, as all Boost users can contribute to future beach clean-ups and help save the environment, simply by using the app.

As part of the #CleanerMalaysia initiative, for every 100 bill payments made by users on the app, Boost will contribute RM2.50 to Reef Check Malaysia to aid their efforts in removing plastic waste from the ocean.

Each sum of RM2.50 is equivalent to the removal of one kilogramme in trash from Malaysian beaches and coastlines.

Apart from Boost’s collaborative efforts to support Reef Check Malaysia, the company will also pitch in to help out a number of other social causes when users carry out daily transactions on the app.

You can do your part too just by using the app as Boost will donate RM2.50 to Reef Check Malaysia when you make bill payments on the app. — Picture via Facebook/Boost

For a #KinderMalaysia, Boost will provide food aid to the less fortunate at Pertiwi Sou Kitchen in Kuala Lumpur, for every 100 online payment transactions made.

With every 100 prepaid top-ups purchased, Boost will allocate funding assistance to MySTEMI Foundation, which provides aid to underprivileged heart attack patients in need of treatment as part of their #HealthierMalaysia initiative.

To promote a fairer and progressive Malaysia, Boost will also support the development of special education in the country for every 100 “Scan & Pay” transactions made.

If you’re interested to do your part to help clean our beaches and help out your fellow Malaysians, you can download the Boost app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or visit www.myboost.com.my for more information.