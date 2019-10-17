Dad accepts late daughter’s graduation scroll in tears at UiTM convocation (VIDEO)

Aina Fatin Ajwa died of haemorrhagic dengue last year. — Screengrab from Twitter/@dzarahnafisah

PETALING JAYA, Oct 17 — Graduation ceremonies should be happy and proud occasions for both graduates and their families.

But things sometimes turn out differently than planned.

A teenager named Dzarah Nafisah Mazlan took to Twitter to share a poignant moment when her father went on stage to collect her late sister’s graduation scroll.

The 31-second clip shows Dzarah’s dad walking on stage to represent his deceased daughter, wiping away tears before he received her scroll.

“My dad tried his best to be strong but deep inside his heart, I know how sad and heartbroken he is.

“He lost his little girl in a blink of an eye.

“We miss her so much and we want you to know that we are so proud of you, our little angel, Allahyarhamah Aina Fatin Ajwa,” wrote Dzarah on Twitter.

According to a tribute during the graduation ceremony, Aina who completed a diploma in tourism management Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), was born in 1998 and passed on last year due to haemorrhagic dengue.

The tweet which was posted yesterday, was watched more than 70,000 times at the time of writing and was retweeted over 5,800 times.

Emotional comments and condolences poured in from social media users soon after.

“I cried watching this,” wrote @jannahsleeps.

“My tears kept streaming down after watching this video. Sending lots of love to you and your family,” said @FaraaMie.

Be strong dear ❤️ May Allah grant her a high place in Jannah, AAMIIN .. — 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷 👸🏻 (@syarafana_n) October 17, 2019