The Royal Caribbean names world's next biggest ocean liner, set for China

Wonder of the Seas is the world's next biggest ocean liner. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 11 — Make that five: Royal Caribbean's Oasis class, which is synonymous with some of the biggest cruise ships in the world, will officially welcome in 2021 its newest creation, the name of which was unveiled on October 10, during a keel-laying ceremony held at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The ocean liner will thus be known as the Wonder of the Seas.

Come 2021, the Royal Caribbean cruise line will be the proud owner of a new ocean liner, dedicated to the Chinese market. The Wonder of the Seas is thus set to become the largest cruise ship in the world. It will also be the first of the Oasis class to cruise the waters of the Asia-Pacific. The predecessors to this mastodon are the ships Harmony of the Seas, then the Symphony of the Seas, which passed the baton for title of titan of the seas.

Construction on the Wonder of the Seas began yesterday in Saint-Nazaire, making this yet another contract for the Chantiers de l'Atlantique for the Royal Caribbean.

In terms of entertainment, the liner will focus on the elements that it knows best, creative dining and leisure experiences. — AFP-Relaxnews