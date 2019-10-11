Baby G marks 25 years with Pikachu collaboration

Casio has teamed up with Pikachu to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its women’s Baby-G shock-resistant watch for women. — Picture courtesy of Casio America

NEW YORK, Oct 11 — Casio has teamed up with Pikachu to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its women’s Baby-G shock-resistant watch for women.

The watch brand has partnered with The Pokemon Company on a special-edition BGD560PKC-1 timepiece that incorporates details from the Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue video games that were originally released in 1996.

The watch features neon Pikachu lightning marks and poke ball motifs, and is brandished with the numbers “0:25” on its band loop. The dial’s design is a nod to the Nineties game, and a polygon-style Pikachu appears when the EL backlight is turned on. It also comes presented in Poke Ball-inspired packaging.

Pikachu isn’t the first animated character to get a special edition Baby-G. Casio also teamed up with Sanrio-owned Japanese cartoon character Hello Kitty earlier this year to collaborate on two women’s timepieces that draw inspiration from the feline franchise’s iconic “Pink Quilt” series from the ‘90s.

The Baby-G was first introduced in 1994 and went on to become an instant teenage classic, thanks to its digital features and chunky yet feminine aesthetic. The BGD560PKC-1 model will be available to purchase from November, retailing for US$110 (RM460). — AFP-Relaxnews