Malaysia Airlines boosts KL-Beijing flights

A plane lands in the distance as another sits on the tarmac at the new Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing on May 13, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) will be increasing its flight frequencies between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing from seven to 10 flights a week, beginning January 1, 2020.

This followed the airline’s relocation of operations to Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) from Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK).

This development, as part of the network changes into China, was expected to strengthen MAB’s position as a key full-service carrier operating into China and would promote bilateral trade and tourism between China and Malaysia, said MAB in a statement today.

The national carrier viewed China as a key growth market and is committed to growing sustainable connectivity into China either through more direct flights or via partnerships with key Chinese carriers.

Its group chief executive officer, Izham Ismail said the opening of this new gateway gives MAB the opportunity to begin a new chapter in its long history with Beijing.

Moving to the new, ground-breaking Daxing airport will provide MAB with the opportunity to expand and grow further into Beijing in the future, he said.

"It will enhance the travel experience and comfort levels of our passengers with the airport’s state-of-the-art facilities and will facilitate better connectivity with our other airline partners. This development was in line with Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to providing greater service and better offerings to our passengers in their travels,” he added.

Commencing Jan 1, 2020, MH318 will depart daily with additional frequencies on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The daily service will depart from Kuala Lumpur at 0:40am and arrive in PKX at 7:00 am on the same day while the daily return service MH319 will depart from PKX at 9:30am and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 4:00pm on the same day.

The additional frequency, MH364, will depart Kuala Lumpur at 2:30pm and arrive in PKX at 8:50pm on the same day and return service MH365 will depart from Beijing Daxing at 9:55pm and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 4:25am the next day. — AFP