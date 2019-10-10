Actress Margaret Qualley stars in a new campaign for Celine

A screenshot of US actress Margaret Qualley on the Celine Instagram page.

PARIS, Oct 10 ― US actress Margaret Qualley has been snapped up to star in the new Celine campaign.

The luxury LVMH-owned fashion house published a photo and video of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star on social media this week, modelling the house's “Chaine Maillon Triomphe” bag. The imagery, part of a Celine Essentials campaign called “Portrait of an actress,” was shot by the house's artistic director Hedi Slimane in Paris in September, the company revealed.

Qualley ― the daughter of the stars Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley ― is something of an old hand when it comes to modelling: she has appeared on the catwalk for Chanel and Valentino in the past, in addition to starring in campaigns for Kate Spade and Kenzo. She has also posed for the covers of Teen Vogue and W Magazine.

Slimane, who carved out a reputation as one of fashion's biggest names during his tenures at Dior Homme and Saint Laurent, was named the artistic director of Celine in January 2018, making his fashion week debut for the house in September of that year. He has since put his indomitable artistic stamp on the brand, revamping its logo, developing a ready-to-wear menswear line and rolling out a new “Haute Parfumerie” collection. ― AFP-Relaxnews