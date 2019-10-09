‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart to publish her debut book of poetry

US actress Lili Reinhart at the annual Entertainment Weekly Comic Con party at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, California July 20, 2019. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 9 ― St Martin’s Press recently announced that Lili Reinhart’s Swimming Lessons will hit bookstores next May.

Swimming Lessons will explore themes from the 23-year-old actress’s own life, such as “the euphoric beginnings of young love, battling anxiety and depression in the face of fame”.

A press release described the poems as “bite-sized yet profound”, also revealing that they will be accompanied by illustrations.

Reinhart has often displayed her poems on social media, most particularly on her public Tumblr page.

This past August, she shared a “sappy night-time birthday poem” for the 27th birthday of her Riverdale co-star and boyfriend Cole Sprouse, despite rumours that the couple had broken up during the summer after two years of relationship.

“I tried to find a poem / that I could send to you. / Because my words were failing me. / But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. / All of these love poems can’t get it right,” it reads.

Swimming Lessons will mark Reinhart’s first venture into literature. The American actress has recently starred in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu.

She will also appear in the upcoming fourth season of Riverdale, which will premiere on The CW today. It will mark the first season since the death of actor Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the show.

Reinhart notably paid homage to her former cast member in a poem that she shared at the time on her Instagram stories.

Swimming Lessons will be published by St Martin’s Press on May 5, 2020, with pre-orders already available. ― AFP-Relaxnews