Converse re-release the cold weather boot Chuck Taylor MC18

The Converse Chuck Taylor MC18 returns as part of the brand's second cold weather collection. ― Picture courtesy of Nike

NEW YORK, Oct 9 ― Converse unveiled yesterday its second collection of cold weather footwear, Converse Mountain Club, including a re-release of the Chuck Taylor MC18.

The new collection is set to drop next month, just in time for winter, and will include a series of utility boots designed with technical materials to protect feet during the colder months.

A highlight of the new collection is the second release of the Chuck Taylor MC18, which was available to consumers for the first time last year. The cold weather style is inspired by the Extreme Cold Weather Boot, a military rubber boot which was once produced by Converse back in the 1950s. It now features a contemporary take on a 1940s rugged toe guard to offer the traction and protection needed for outdoor wear.

The new collection will also include the Chuck Taylor All Star (CTAS) Lugged Winter women's shoe, which features a lugged outsole, a waterproof GORE-TEX inner bootie and soft fleece lining for warmth.

The Chuck Taylor MC18 and Bosey MC will be available globally from converse.com November 7, while the Chuck 70 Bosey and CTAS Lugged Winter along with other seasonal Converse styles are available now on converse.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews