British boy with leukaemia and family raise RM2.5m in three weeks for treatment in Singapore

Oscar Saxelby-Lee's parents managed to raise £500,000 pounds (RM2.5 mil) in three weeks for their son to undergo a clinical trial treatment in Singapore. — Photo via Facebook/ Hand In Hand for Oscar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A five-year-old leukemia patient has another shot in life after his parents successfully crowdfunded £500,000 (RM2.5 million) so he can undergo a clinical trial treatment in Singapore.

Oscar Saxelby-Lee's parents — father Jamie Lee and mother Olivia Saxelby — managed to raise the money in three weeks.

In a statement that was reported by UK portal Daily Mail Online, Oscar's parents said they were “gobsmacked” with the amount of support they received.

"Over the last three weeks, we have watched the people of Worcestershire and beyond work together to raise this seemingly impossible amount of money."

"It has been heart-warming to see schools, businesses, individuals and even children giving all they can," the statement stated.

Oscar, who was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in December, had undergone stem cell transplant previously and was cancer-free briefly but the disease returned recently.

Jamie said with the initial funds, his son's medical team needed to wait for the results of his further tests to determine the next step.

"When the best treatment plan for Oscar is confirmed by his medical team, having this funding will allow us to move very quickly," he added, again thanking the people of Worcestershire and beyond for making it possible and doing everything in their power to help save their son.

The family, had in February created a page on Facebook called Hand In Hand For Oscar where they posted they did not have much time.

"If Oscar does not receive this treatment by November then our unthinkable will soon become his reality. Every donation counts, no matter how small," they wrote.