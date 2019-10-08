Adidas by Stella McCartney now sells a Post-Mastectomy sports bra

Adidas by Stella McCartney has released a Post-Mastectomy sports bra in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. — Picture courtesy of Adidas via AFP

LONDON, Oct 8 — Adidas by Stella McCartney unveiled yesterday its first ever Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

The post-operative bra has been designed by Stella in collaboration with bra consultant Monica Harrington, who has worked closely with breast cancer patients and has an extensive knowledge of their needs post-surgery.

The result of this partnership is a bra which prioritises comfort and support while also offering Stella's signature sleek style and adidas technology.

To tailor the bra to women who have undergone breast cancer surgery, Stella has added four unique design features, including an easy-to-use front fastening closure for women with restricted movement post-mastectomy, front pockets with removable pads to keep prosthetics in place during workouts, adjustable straps and a wide underband for high support and improved fit, and strategically placed seams around the arms to reduce any irritation to the skin, which can become sensitive due to surgical scarring.

British professional boxer Michele Aboro — who herself is a breast cancer survivor as well as a mother and mentor — also features in the new campaign.

“After my surgery I felt lost. As a professional athlete, I was used to relying on my body but after my mastectomy, I started to lose belief in myself and how my body would react. When I was ready to get back into fitness, I couldn't find a sports bra that didn't require being pulled over my head or lacked in support. Now I wear the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra every time I train — it is comfortable and supportive and has helped me build back my confidence to get back into the game,” Michele explains.

With the cause one which is close to Stella's heart, following the loss of her mother, Linda McCartney to the disease, the designer hopes that the new post-operative bra will help give women the confidence to get back into sport following surgery, and help boost their physical and mental well-being.

“With the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra, I really wanted to encourage women to take care of their health through wellness and self-care,” commented Stella. “This bra allows us to support recovering patients through the next phase of their journey, and hopefully give them the confidence to get back into training. It has a cool and modern look that will help motivate the wearer, as well as assuring them, they are not odd one out in the gym.” — AFP-Relaxnews