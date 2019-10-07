RM730,000 raised at Yayasan MRCB’S Yannick Bovy sings Nat Cole King charity concert

Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng (centre, in blue) with Yayasan MRCB trustees and top donors of the recent charity concert. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — The CSR arm of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) Yayasan MRCB raised RM730,000 in its recent Yannick Bovy Celebrates 100 Years of Nat King Cole fundraiser concert.

The charity concert which was attended by more than 700 guests, saw Belgian crooner Bovy serenading audiences with classic Cole hits such as Unforgettable, Mona Lisa, Autumn Leaves, I Love You for Sentimental Reasons and When I Fall In Love.

The concert was held on Saturday at Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur.

Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng was joined by the foundation’s three trustees Jamaludin Zakaria, Datuk Shamrat Sen Gupta and Dr Mohamed Rafick Khan to greet and welcome corporate guests, members of the media and sponsors.

Major sponsors of the concert included Gabungan AQRS Berhad, Sapura Group, Armada Baiduri Sdn Bhd, S&S Quest Resources Sdn Bhd, Primercon UTEC Consortium, Trans Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd and Costa Coffee Stores as well as 50 other sponsors.

“Yayasan MRCB humbly thanks all its sponsors for their generous contributions and support towards the foundation’s activities and worthy causes,” said Heng.

She also expressed hope that the sponsors would continue to assist the foundation in helping unprivileged students and communities in need in the future.

Yayasan MRCB has been actively implementing several programmes to aid those in need including the refurbishment of schools’ facilities, providing educational assistance in the form of tuition classes, UPSR workshops, back to school programmes, providing one-year free meals to underprivileged students, said Heng.

The foundation also carries out empowerment initiatives for youths and students who are physically challenged, a mobile clinic for Orang Asli villagers and sponsoring halfway homes for patients with prolonged illnesses and their carers.

“At Yayasan MRCB, we continuously identify causes and implement various programmes of value to support people, especially those with limited resources and overlooked, by providing them with opportunities to lead a better quality of life,” Heng added.

Most recently, Yayasan MRCB supplied Braillers ad took on repair works worth RM40,000 for the SK Pendidikan Khas Jalan Batu blind school in Kuala Lumpur.

In July, the foundation conducted UPSR workshops for 600 students from seven of its adopted school: SK Iskandar Perdana (Perak), SK Pengkalan Jaya and SK Kuala Perai (Penang), SK Seri Bonus, SK Seksyen 7 Kota Damansara (Selangor), SK La Salle Brickfields and SJK (T) Vivekananda Brickfields (Kuala Lumpur).

RM231,000 was spent on a one-year meal programme for 384 less fortunate students from 12 schools across Federal Territories, Penang, Selangor, Perak and Johor.

Among its impactful initiatives include 600 students who received contributions in the form of books and calculators, 100 less fortunate families in Langkawi who received donations and educational programmes for Orang Asli children.

To date, more than RM1 million has been contributed to assist students across Malaysia.

The foundation is committed to continue its work in developing more activities to help underprivileged students and the less fortunate as part of its 2019 goals.

All cash donations to the Foundation are tax exempted. For more information, please visit yayasanmrcb.org.