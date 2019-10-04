Malaysian man dedicates song to six firemen who died during Puchong mining pool rescue (VIDEO)

The ballad touches on the collective grief felt by Malaysians following the passing of six firemen last year. — Screengrab from Facebook/Friends of Bomba Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — A Malaysian man known as Ezwan Brootwinz has paid a musical tribute to six firefighters who perished in the line of duty last year.

A fellow fireman himself, Ezwan put on his uniform to sing the sombre tune called Perginya Sahabat Wira, which has now garnered more than 63,000 views and 470 shares on Facebook.

The clip was shared on the Friends of Bomba Malaysia Facebook page in memory of Mohd Fatah Hashim, Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, Mazlan Omarbaki, Yahya Ali, Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, and Adnan Othman, a year after they died during a rescue mission in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong.

The team was attempting to rescue a 17-year-old boy reported to have fallen in a mining pool, but heavy rain and strong currents dragged the firemen into a whirlpool where they eventually drowned.

Ezwan’s song has touched the hearts of many Malaysians who continue to commend the safety personnel’s heroic and selfless efforts.

“It’s a pain that only you can know. I hope (the families) stay strong and that their will to live will always be resolute,” wrote Jelita Menawan II.

“Time passes too fast, I hope their spirits are at rest in the afterlife,” said Lyna Haron.