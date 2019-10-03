Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Kors team up to fight hunger

Lupita Nyong’o joins Michael Kors to ‘Watch Hunger Stop’. — Picture courtesy of Michael Kors

NEW YORK, Oct 3 ― Lupita Nyong’o has joined the fashion brand Michael Kors in tackling the issue of global hunger.

The Oscar-winning actress is lending her support to “Watch Hunger Stop”, the fashion label’s global philanthropic campaign against hunger, which in turn supports the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and its school meals programme.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a campaign photo of herself modelling a new, special-edition unisex Michael Kors t-shirt embellished with the word “Love”. The shirt, along with a special tote bag, is now available to purchase online, and the label will donate 100 per cent of the sales proceeds to the WFP. In addition, Michael Kors has pledged to donate 100 meals for every selfie posted to the social media platform featuring the bag or tote, and the hashtag #watchhungerstop, running to two million meals through October 31.

“I am proud to support Watch Hunger Stop because it focuses attention on solutions to the problem of hunger and encourages people to take action on an individual basis,” said Nyong’o in a statement. “Watch Hunger Stop helps to fund meals for schools, which has a direct impact on leveling the performance playing field for underprivileged students. When students can eat, they can perform better in school which in turn leads to greater opportunities in life. In so doing, Michael Kors and WFP are facilitating better opportunities for women and girls on a daily basis.”

Watch Hunger Stop has helped WFP deliver more than 18 million meals to children since its inception seven years ago, according to Michael Kors. Every October, the brand launches special-edition products designed to raise funds for the program and mark World Food Day on October 16.

“Food is a simple, essential need, but solutions to hunger need to be thoughtful,” said Kors, the designer behind the eponymous fashion empire, in a statement. “We’ve supported WFP’s school meals programs over the years because they focus on making communities stronger and more self-sufficient. They also understand how important it is to provide opportunities for women and girls to break the cycle of poverty. We’re proud to work together with them toward zero hunger.” — AFP-Relaxnews