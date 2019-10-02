Puma and Rubik’s have a colourful collection in the works

Rubik’s Brand Ltd has joined forces with PUMA for a colourful collaboration. ― Picture courtesy CNW Group/Rubik’s Brand Ltd

LONDON, Oct 2 ― Puma is channelling the famous Rubik’s Cube with its newest collection.

The sportswear giant has teamed up with Rubik’s Brand on a fashion collaboration launching globally on Puma.com and in Puma stores on November 21. The series, which will include pieces for both adults and children, will put a playful, colourful spin on classics such as sneakers, sweatshirts and t-shirts, drawing on the vivid hues synonymous with the classic toy. Shoppers will also be able to personalise their wares, Rubik’s Brand has announced.

Fashion fans hoping for a sneak peek of the Puma X Rubik’s collection can head to the Rubik’s Pop-up-Shop in London, where the range will be on display October 1-2.

Puma is known for its love of high-profile collaborations, having previously teamed up with watchmaker Fossil and cosmetics brand Maybelline.

Games and toys have inspired multiple fashion collections over the past few years ― back in April, the luxury Italian house of Moschino unveiled an apparel collaboration with the iconic video game franchise The Sims, while February saw the toy company Lego and the social media platform Snapchat partner up on an empty London fashion store dubbed the “Lego Wear Virtual Boutique”, selling a limited-edition Lego Wear fashion line. ― AFP-Relaxnews