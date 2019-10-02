La Salle Klang alumni to pay tribute to former headmaster during upcoming gala dinner

Harold Reynolds had a long-spanning career teaching students in Malaysia before and after Merdeka. — Picture courtesy of Olak

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — The Old La Sallian Association of Klang (Olak) will be reuniting on October 19 for a gala dinner dedicated to the memory of their former headmaster, Harold Reynolds.

The late Australian educator headed La Salle School in Klang from 1968 to 1977 and played an instrumental role in expanding the institution to 27 classes.

He passed away in September, aged 95 in the Philippines where he moved to after retiring in 1989.

Olak president Kenneth Lee recalled fond memories of the La Salle brother who first stepped foot in the country, then known as Malaya, back in 1951.

“He was a taskmaster who made us study hard and he will be missed.

“Having served with other La Salle schools in Malaysia, he retired in 1989 and went to the Philippines to continue his teaching career until he was forced to stop after a fall in 2012,” Lee said in a press release.

The theme for this year’s gala dinner is “Preserving the Legacy and Ethos of Olakians” and more than 600 La Salle Klang alumni are expected to attend.

Besides providing an avenue for former La Sallians to mingle with each other, the event will also spotlight the revival of the La Salle School Band.

The band was given a new lease of life thanks to St John Ambulance of Malaysia, which donated almost RM500,000 worth of musical instruments as well as providing bandmasters to train a fresh batch of recruits.

Spearheaded by ex-members of the band, they hope to bring back the glory days of the La Salle School Band that was once regarded as one of the best in Selangor.

Tables are priced at RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM1,000 and interested guests can contact Kenneth Lee (012-3871302), Surendran Menon (012-2381181), K.Selvarajah (012-3600358) or Ho King Ming (012-3259188) for further details.