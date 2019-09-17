Airbnb teams up with French lingerie brand Etam to host backstage visit

In this file illustration photo taken on August 29, 2018, shows a toy umbrella and houses next to the logo of rental website Airbnb. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 17 — French lingerie brand Etam has teamed up with Airbnb to create a special behind-the-scenes backstage pass to its fashion show — the equivalent of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Normally closed to the public and by invitation only, the Etam fashion show is an exclusive star-studded event, modelled after its American counterpart.

In a partnership with Airbnb Experiences, the first 15 people to sign up and register for the event will get a chance to get an exclusive sneak peek at the new lingerie collection and learn more (in French) about how the garments are produced right before the show.

Following the tour, they will also be able to attend the glitzy show.

The experience is €50 (RM230) and proceeds go to Solidarité Femmes which supports female victims of domestic violence.

The event is September 24, at 8.30pm at the Gardes of Serres d’Auteuil in Paris.

For more information visit Airbnb. — AFP-Relaxnews