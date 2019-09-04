Eiffel Tower is world's most popular tourist attraction, according to Instagram

The Eiffel Tower is the world’s most Instagrammed tourist attraction, according to the number of hashtags. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 4 ― With Instagram having replaced the good old postcard in the hearts of travellers, the Iron Lady has become the most immortalised attraction on the social network, garnering some 5,849,737 hashtags, according to a report by application Motif.

How many among us have taken a photo of an iconic monument over the holidays? Chances are that those who did took a photo of the Eiffel Tower, which dominates the listing of the most hashtagged tourist attractions on Instagram. The Parisian icon is ahead of the Las Vegas Strip, (4,802,560 mentions), and NYC's Times Square (3,949,217 hashtags). The US is further represented on the list by the Grand Canyon, with its 3,433,049 tags.

There are no Asian destinations in the listing, while the Middle East is represented by the tallest tower in the world, Dubai's Burj Khalifa (3,502,116 hashtags). London comes in with Big Ben (3,007,317 hashtags) and the London Eye (2,980,066 hashtags).

MacOS-native photo-integration Motif came up with the listing by analyzing the number of hashtags published to Insta since the social network's October 2010 debut, extrapolating the data to identity the most visited destinations and cities worldwide.

The next two most popular French destinations on the ‘Gram are Disneyland Paris (3,940,249 hashtags) and the Louvre (2,919,469 hashtags). ― AFP-Relaxnews