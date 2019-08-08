Audi Q7, Proton X70 and RM70,000 in prizes for Glenmarie Golf & Country Club’s 25th anniversary

A total of 260 players got together to flex their golfing muscles at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club (GGCC) on Sunday. — Picture courtesy of Glenmarie Golf & Country Club (GGCC)

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — Glenmarie Golf & Country Club (GGCC) celebrated their silver anniversary in style with a three-day commemorative event packed with fun activities and attractive prizes.

Among the activities carried out was a golf championship held last Sunday where 260 players ranging from club members, sponsors, guests and members of the media gathered to show off their best strokes on the course.

Automobile enthusiasts were in for a treat as an Audi Q7 and Proton X70 were up for grabs for players who scored a hole-in-one.

GGCC manager Nor Afendi Hj Mohd Razlan saw the event as a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for its members and partners who have helped support the club throughout its 25-year history.

“We are proud to be able to host these events as a sign of gratitude to those who have supported GGCC throughout the years,” he said in a press release.

Younger participants got to reel in some big catches during the fishing competition. — Picture courtesy of Glenmarie Golf & Country Club (GGCC)

A fishing competition and a fun run in which 260 and 560 people took part respectively were also held prior to the golf championship and RM70,000 worth of prizes were handed out to winners.

GGCC first began operations in 1994 and its opening ceremony was graced by none other than Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The 450-acre land boasts a 36-hole golf course and has played host to tournaments such as the EurAsia Cup in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

GGCC also managed to snag the “Golf Club Of The Year” award during the Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards (HAPA) Malaysia Awards Series 2018-2020.