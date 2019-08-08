A look at the career of Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender model to pose for Victoria’s Secret

Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio presents a creation from Spanish designer Miguel Marinero’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid July 10, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 8 — Brazilian top model Valentina Sampaio recently shared a shot via Instagram of herself behind the scenes at a photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret. According to her hashtags, the shoot was for the brand’s “Pink” line. While the information has not been confirmed by the lingerie brand, her agent disclosed the information during an interview with CNN. She’s the first transgender Victoria’s Secret model. Here’s a look at her career thus far.

“Never stop dreaming.” It’s in these terms that Valentina Sampaio announced her new association with Victoria’s Secret. It’s big news for the brand, given the amount of criticism it has received for its lack of inclusivity, especially after controversial remarks about plus-sized and transgender women made by the company’s former marketing director. A few months after the outburst, Victoria’s Secret is welcoming its first transgender model, another of the many breakthroughs the model has made.

At only 22 years old, Valentina Sampaio has already had quite a career working with numerous designers and brands. The Brazilian first appeared on runways during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, where she was quickly spotted and signed by L’Oréal Paris to become one of its prestigious brand ambassadors. This was her first major breakthrough, as she became the cosmetics giant’s first transgender model.

Valentina Sampaio again created buzz in March 2017 when she became the first transgender model to pose on the cover of Vogue Paris. This paved the way to covers of other fashion magazines like L’Officiel Brasil, Vogue Brasil, and, more recently, Elle Mexico.

There’s no doubt that the beauty, who’s already posing and walking the runway for major fashion houses, has a major career in front of her. Numerous positive reactions met the news of her Victoria’s Secret contract. Victoria’s Secret “Angels” Lily Aldridge, Lais Ribeiro, and Elsa Hosk have all issued public congratulations. Laverne Cox, a star of Orange is the New Black, simply commented, “Wow finally!” — AFP-Relaxnew