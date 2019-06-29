Paris gears up for prestigious haute-couture fashion week

Virginie Viard will show her first solo haute couture collection for the Chanel fashion house, July 2. ― AFP pic

PARIS, June 29 ― After hosting its round of menswear shows for the spring/summer 2020 season, Paris is gearing up for the next edition of its traditional and prestigious haute-couture fashion week, running June 30 to July 4.

Some of the world's biggest fashion houses are set to present their fall/winter 2019 couture collections in exceptional locations in and around the city, while jewellery houses will showcase their latest creations.

This haute-couture week has several highlights in store, including Chanel's show presenting a couture collection designed entirely by Virginie Viard.

Virginie Viard's first couture collection for Chanel

Although this isn't Chanel's first collection designed entirely by Virginie Viard (she also designed the label's latest Cruise collection), it will be her first solo haute-couture offering for the label.

As a result, all eyes will inevitably be on the Chanel show, slated for Tuesday, July 2, showcasing the couture creations from the legendary Karl Lagerfeld's successor.

Although the French fashion designer worked closely with the late Karl Lagerfeld, her own personal touch is expected to shine through, as much in the collection's designs as in the transformation of the Grand Palais ― a particular highlight of the label's shows.

In any case, the fashion world is likely to be out in force to witness this new era dawning at Chanel.

A new chapter at Schiaparelli

After officially confirming the departure of Bertrand Guyon, Schiaparelli named Daniel Roseberry as creative director of all its collections in April.

The 33-year-old designer, who worked alongside Thom Browne for over a decade, is now set to present his debut haute-couture collection for the historic fashion house.

The show will open day two at Paris haute-couture week, July 1.

Daniel Roseberry is expected to delve into the Schiaparelli archive to draw on the fashion house's heritage, while also bringing a more personal, modern touch ― something the designer hinted at on the day of his nomination.

“It is my great honor and my joy to pick up where Mme. Schiaparelli left off some 85 years ago,” Roseberry said in a statement published on Instagram.

He added: “It is my privilege to collaborate with the astonishing talents of the atelier and in the traditions of haute couture to carry the legend and myth of this storied house into the future.”

Fendi pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Rather than showing in Paris, the Italian fashion house will be presenting its latest haute-couture collection at Rome's Palatine Hill, a history-rich location chosen in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, who died February 19, while also evoking the luxury fashion brand's roots.

July 4, hundreds of specially selected guests will discover the label's “The Dawn of Romanity” collection, comprising 54 looks, nodding to the number of years the designer spent at the fashion house.

All in all, it promises to be a grandiose and emotional show, watched closely by the fashion world and the wider public.

This will be the second tribute event staged to honour Karl Lagerfeld. Chanel, Fendi and the Karl Lagerfeld brand previously brought together some 2,500 people, June 20, to celebrate the life and work of the legendary German designer and photographer. ― AFP-Relaxnews