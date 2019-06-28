Malaysian developer SkyWorld bags Top 10 Developer Award for commitment to safety and sustainability

SkyWorld chief operating officer Lee Chee Seng posing with the trophies at JW Marriott Hotel. — Picture courtesy of SkyWorld Development Group

PETALING JAYA, June 28 — Malaysian developer SkyWorld Development Group (SkyWorld) have been honoured with the Top 10 Developers Award at the 2019 BCI Asia Awards for their contributions to the property construction industry.

Their emphasis on environmental sustainability and adherence to confirmed Green Building ratings helped propel them to the top amongst other renowned developers in Malaysia who attended the ceremony at JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

SkyWorld chief operating officer Lee Chee Seng expressed his appreciation to the SkyWorld team for the hard work in bagging the award.

“It is an honour to be conferred as a top developer at the BCI Asia Awards and I would like to thank the team at SkyWorld and all our business associates for their efforts.

“I am happy that our unwavering focus on quality and sustainability has once again been recognised,” said Lee in a press release.

Environmental sustainability became a key component in BCI Asia Awards’ evaluation as they sought to reward developers who ensured the safety and eco-friendliness of Malaysian cityscapes.

Lee added that SkyWorld has their sights set on providing the ultimate sky living experience in a sustainable environment by adhering to QLASSIC ratings, which act as benchmarks for workmanship and quality in construction.

“Over the years, SkyWorld continues to go from strength to strength and has made a name for itself as a responsible developer that builds with heart.

“Tonight, we are very happy and proud to see that our efforts have been recognised by BCI Asia Awards and it will definitely motivate us to do better and achieve higher.”

The BCI Asia Top 10 Awards is held annually in seven Asian countries including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.